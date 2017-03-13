Fire Alarm Causes Long Lots El Brief Evacuation

Students at Long Lots Elementary School briefly evacuated today after a fire alarm went off shortly before noon.

Because of the sub-freezing cold, firefighters, after making a quick check, allowed the student to return to the gymnasium.

The alarm was later traced to fumes from a tractor that had been started outside, according to reports from scene.

The students and staff then returned to their classrooms.