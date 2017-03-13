Fire Alarm Causes Long Lots El Brief Evacuation

Monday, March 13, 2017
Students at Long Lots Elementary School briefly evacuated today after a fire alarm went off shortly before noon.
Because of the sub-freezing cold, firefighters, after making a quick check, allowed the student to return to the gymnasium.
The alarm was later traced to fumes from a tractor that had been started outside, according to reports from scene.
The students and staff then returned to their classrooms.
Posted 03/13/17 at 10:56 AM
Comments
