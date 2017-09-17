Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, September 16, 2017

Fire Aftermath

WestportNow.com Image
Fire crews clean up late today at a fire-damaged home at 298 Saugatuck Ave. Despite intense flames through the roof, firefighters managed to save much of the house and its contents. Town records show the 1966-built, 3,113-square foot Cape Cod-style home has been occupied by its current owners since 1990.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

