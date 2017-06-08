Finance Board Approves Funds for Senior Center Expansion

Westport’s Board of Finance tonight unanimously approved a total of $3.975 million for the expansion of the Westport Center for Senior Activities, also known as the Senior Center.



Work on expansion of the Westport Center for Senior Activities could begin in the fall of 2018. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Based on previous favorable discussions with the finance board, tonight’s approval came as no surprise to Sue Pfister, Senior Center executive director. Prior to the vote, Pfister said she had nonalcoholic champagne on ice to celebrate.

Of the total amount, $3.9 million with bond and note authorization will go for construction costs, site work and professional fees; $75,000 will be for furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Prior to the vote, finance board member Sheri Gordon asked a question raised at a previous Board of Finance meeting—whether it was appropriate for the town to go out to bond for an amount as small as $75,000.

Gary Conrad, the town’s finance director, said that the total cost “all would be rolled into the project.” He added that the town would not go out to bond until the project “was fully expended.”

“I think the message we want to tell the seniors is how much we need and appreciate them,” Michael Rea, finance board vice chairman. “This is a place where seniors can grow old gracefully and with respect.”

Planned to address the needs of Westport’s growing senior population is an 8,362-square-foot addition.

It is less than 50 percent of the 17,049-square feet of the existing floor area, and is therefore consistent with town zoning regulations.

The planned addition, which was approved by a Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) positive 8-24 report in early March, also will expand the parking area by 119 spaces.

An architect for the project told a meeting in November that if funding can be obtained, construction could begin in the fall of 2018. Center officials said it would remain open during construction.

“Seniors are a very integral part of this town,” Brian Stern, finance board chairman, said tonight. “We have to keep them happy, healthy and safe.’

—James Lomuscio