Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, September 01, 2017

Final August Sunset

WestportNow.com Image
The last sunset of August as seen Thursday from Westport’s Compo Beach. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/01/17 at 12:15 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Friday, September 1, 2017