Film Screening Followed by Personal Tale

Saturday, January 28, 2017
The Westport Cinema Initiative (WCI) today presented a screening of the 1997 film “In & Out” as part of the Westport Library’s WestportREADS “Bettyville” book selection. The book by George Hodgman explores the author’s identity as a gay man. The movie stars Kevin Kline who plays a popular teacher, who is gay, and is “outed” by a former student. After the Town Hall showing, Westport filmmaker Doug Tirola (l) discussed the film with Westport writer, author, and soccer coach Dan Woog, who described his own decision to disclose his homosexuality. While he was worried about the reaction, he said he was relieved to find that he received nothing but kind words. “I am sure things were said behind my back but most comments were of support,” Woog said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/28/17 at 07:28 PM
Comments
Next entry: Westport Fire Volunteers Honor Retiring Chiefs
Previous entry: Westport’s Julia Marino Takes a Gold at X Games
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy