Few Attend Public Hearing for New Town Plan

By James Lomuscio

Tonight’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) public hearing on the final draft of the proposed 2017 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) seemed anything but.

The public was noticeably absent, barring a small group of former P&Z members, current Representative Town Meeting (RTM) members, members of the Green Task Force, developers and commercial real estate owners.

And that lack of public interest shed light on one of the draft’s biggest criticisms tonight – lack of public input to date.

“Compared to the previous (2007) plan, it does not incorporate significant public comment,” said Ronald Corwin, former P&Z chairman. “This plan does not do that.

“It is little more than a manifesto for preservation and a resistance to change,” he added.

Corwin, who is currently active in the Coalition for Westport, a political party with planning and zoning issues as its focus, argued that change for future development is essential.

“We’re all standing on what was once farmland,” he said.

Corwin then urged the P&Z to ratify the current 2007 POCD “and redo this and start anew.”

The final draft, nearly two years in the making, was presented tonight by Glen Chadler of Avon-based Planimetrics, the consultant hired by the town.

“It’s really about trying to improve the areas that Westport already does well,” Chadler said about the plan, the key points of which included protecting and conserving the town’s natural resources, guiding growth and improving infrastructure, services and facilities.

Among the challenges Chalder said Westport faces in the coming years are: redevelopment since there is not a lot of land left; an aging citizenry and a population decline; the need to look at residential districts and nonconforming lots due to changing housing needs; and promoting business and economic development and rewriting business zones.

Other items include: maintaining and enhancing work underway for the downtown and Saugatuck; managing coastal development; dredging the Saugatuck River; protecting the town’s water quality; reworking roads to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians; and maintaining and increasing open space to create greenways.

Former P&Z member Ellie Lowenstein said she, too, felt the proposed plan “didn’t get as much public input as it could.”

“I’m worried that every piece of open space be restricted,” Lowenstein said, adding that no one knows the town’s future needs.

Pippa Bell Ader, vice chairwoman of the Green Task Force, said the plan should have sustainability stressed throughout, especially in light of the RTM’s sense-of-the-meeting resolution last week with the goal of the town becoming net zero in its energy and waste by 2050.

Business owner Michael Calise, who regularly appears at P&Z meetings, said the proposal fell short of examining the different districts along the Post Road. He felt that Post Road West was virtually ignored.

While P&Z Chairwoman Catherine Walsh instructed all who spoke not to exceed a three-minute time limit, RTM member Matthew Mandell was given a pass, going on for about 20 minutes, poring over the document in a number of areas to page 132.

“For the most part, I’m pretty pleased with the report,” Mandell said.

Pointing to the sparse attendance in the Town Hall auditorium, Mandell said, “It says more about the community than you guys.”

Mandell, who represents Saugatuck, then proceeded to point out changes he wanted to see on certain pages.

Among them, he said, was the fact that traffic, not parking, was a major issue in Saugatuck.

He warned against the line about noise and quiet hours, saying it could have a negative effect on the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts.

He also pointed out that the Partrick Wetlands and Baron’s South were not listed as open space. He also said that that sidewalks should be in specific areas, such as Saugatuck and downtown, but not other areas.

As the hearing came to a close, Chalder said he would compile a list of all the comments received at the meeting and via email, highlight the areas and have a version ready for adoption when the P&Z meets Oct. 5.