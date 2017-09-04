Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, September 03, 2017

Festival Tastes Included Pie and Ribs Eating Competitions

Pie eating and ribs eating contests for youngsters and adults were part of the School of Rock Jesup Jam activiities today at the second day of the Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival. Luke Ingber (l), 12, of Norwalk took first place in the children’s pie eating competition. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

