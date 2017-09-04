Festival Tastes Included Pie and Ribs Eating Competitions



Pie eating and ribs eating contests for youngsters and adults were part of the School of Rock Jesup Jam activiities today at the second day of the Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival. Luke Ingber (l), 12, of Norwalk took first place in the children’s pie eating competition. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

