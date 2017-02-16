Farmers Market to Launch Seed-Exchange Program

The Westport Farmers Market on Saturday, Feb. 25 will launch its first seed exchange program.



The Westport Winter Farmers Market at 7 Sylvan Lane. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

“It is estimated that up to 90 percent of our food derives from, or is dependent upon, seeds and that 80 percent of the world’s seeds are controlled by multinational corporations,” said Lori Cochran-Dougall, market director.

“The Westport Farmers’ Market has launched a new seed-saving program to take back control of our food system.”

In inviting the public to participate in the seed exchange, Cochran-Dougall, said communities all over the country are joining together to share open-pollinated and heirloom seeds, “one of the best ways to retain control of our food system.”

She added: “The Westport Farmers’ Market, whose goal is to provide fresh, local, healthful, and seasonal food to the community, is taking its mission to a whole new level by offering, and sharing with the community, the very origins of our food.”

Cochran-Dougall said preservation of open-pollinated seeds (seeds pollinated naturally, without human intervention), and of heirloom seeds (seeds from plants grown and passed on for generations) is the most responsible way to regain control over a food system increasingly dominated by big business and agriculture.

“Sharing seeds through exchanges promotes seed security, the preservation of regional food sources, biodiversity, and consistent quality of food,” she said.

Cochran-Dougall invited gardeners, farmers, homesteaders, chefs, and others who have saved or would like to save open-pollinated and/or heirloom seeds to take part in the free community exchange.

“Bring your seeds or your questions to the lemon-tree greenhouse at Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center, 7 Sylvan Lane, on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said.

“Take home new-to-you species of fruit, vegetables, and flowers just in time for seed starting and spring planning. The event is child friendly and the WFM encourages people of all ages to dig in.”