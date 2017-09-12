Farmers Market Party in Parking Lot Postponed

The Westport Farmers Market has announced that its scheduled Party in the Party Lot fundraiser scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Lori Cochran-Dougall, executive director of the WFM, said: “Hurricanes Irma and Jose are having an impact on everyone.

“Though far from us geographically, our neighbors, friends and family in Florida, the Islands and throughout the South are being pummeled by these storms.”



In addition, she said the forecast for Thursday will change in the coming days to rain and high winds – especially given Jose’s expected impact so soon after Irma.

“Either way,” contained Cochran-Dougall, “for an organization that speaks of community and helping our neighbors weekly, it seems wrong to throw a party now.”



Tickets for the event are $80 per person. They may be purchased by clicking HERE.

