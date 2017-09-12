Farmers Market Party in Parking Lot Postponed

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The Westport Farmers Market has announced that its scheduled Party in the Party Lot fundraiser scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Lori Cochran-Dougall, executive director of the WFM, said: “Hurricanes Irma and Jose are having an impact on everyone.
“Though far from us geographically, our neighbors, friends and family in Florida, the Islands and throughout the South are being pummeled by these storms.”
In addition, she said the forecast for Thursday will change in the coming days to rain and high winds – especially given Jose’s expected impact so soon after Irma.
“Either way,” contained Cochran-Dougall, “for an organization that speaks of community and helping our neighbors weekly, it seems wrong to throw a party now.”
Tickets for the event are $80 per person. They may be purchased by clicking HERE.
Posted 09/12/17 at 12:44 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Innovation Fund an Educational First for Westport Schools
Previous entry: Starting Longshore Bunker Improvements
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East