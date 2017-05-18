Farmers Market Opens 12th Season With Toast Toast

Thursday, May 18, 2017
The Westport Farmers Market today opened its 12th season at the Imperial Avenue parking lot. Lori Cochran-Dougall, executive director, raised a toast with toast. “This year’s toast to the season is symbolic as it is literal,” she said. “We’re raising a piece of Wave Hill Breads’ toast in honor of ‘toasting’ the new season and celebrating breaking of bread together for this year’s harvest.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
