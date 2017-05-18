Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Farmers Market Opens 12th Season With Toast Toast

The Westport Farmers Market today opened its 12th season at the Imperial Avenue parking lot. Lori Cochran-Dougall, executive director, raised a toast with toast. “This year’s toast to the season is symbolic as it is literal,” she said. “We’re raising a piece of Wave Hill Breads’ toast in honor of ‘toasting’ the new season and celebrating breaking of bread together for this year’s harvest.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

