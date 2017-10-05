Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Farm Food Delight at Farmers Market Fundraiser

Almost 200 guests tonight attended a fundraiser for the Westport Farmers Market held at the market’s winter home, Gibertie’s Herb Garden, 7 Sylvan Lane. The event, featuring food prepared by celebrity chefs, helps support the market and its educational and community programs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

