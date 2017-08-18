Family Souvenir



New fire recruit Robert Wargo with his mother, Anne, of Stratford today poses with son Luke, 7, nephew Jake, 4, niece Emily, 6 and son, Charlie, 5, after swearing in a fire headquarters. Wargo, 37, was born and raised in Stratford and now lives in Hamden. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

