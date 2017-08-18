Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, August 18, 2017

Family Souvenir

WestportNow.com Image
New fire recruit Robert Wargo with his mother, Anne, of Stratford today poses with son Luke, 7, nephew Jake, 4, niece Emily, 6 and son, Charlie, 5, after swearing in a fire headquarters. Wargo, 37, was born and raised in Stratford and now lives in Hamden. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/18/17 at 04:05 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy