Family Affair

Friday, June 02, 2017
Brett Kirby receives congratulations from wife Lynn and daughters Sydney 10, and twins Alexis and Melanie, 8, at today’s Westport Fire Department Town Hall promotion ceremony. Kirby was among three lieutenants promoted to assistant chief. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/02/17 at 04:10 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Pinning Daddy
Previous entry: Fire Department Promotes 13
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East