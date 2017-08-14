‘Falsettos’ Tickets Available Tuesday

Monday, August 14, 2017
Free tickets for “Falsettos: In Conversation,” the Westport Library’s Susan Malloy Lecture in the Arts event in September will become available Tuesday at noon.
On a first-come, first-served basis, tickets will be made available through the Westport Country Playhouse’s online box office or by calling (203) 227-4177.
To be held at the Westport Country Playhouse, the Monday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. event will feature a panel discussion on the Broadway hit “Falsettos,” featuring the men behind the show.
They include Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn and Tony Award-winning playwright and director James Lapine, plus the revival’s Tony-nominated star Stephanie J. Block.
The evening will be moderated by Westport resident Andrew C. Wilk, executive producer of “Live from Lincoln Center.
Posted 08/14/17 at 02:44 PM Permalink
