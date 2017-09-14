Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, September 14, 2017

Fake Police Officer Arrested for Sexual Assault

Officers arrested a Stamford man today for sexually assaulting a woman at the Westport Inn while pretending to be a police officer, police said.

WestportNow.com Image
Ashwin Mathur: free on $25,000 bond. Westport Police photo

Ashwin Mathur, 23, was charged with third-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint in the second degree and impersonating a police officer upon being taken into custody in Stamford where he was being held following a motor vehicle stop, Lt. David Farrell said.

The incident dates back to Aug. 8 when the victim came to Police Headquarters to report that she had been sexually assaulted the previous day.

“The victim explained that the assault took place at the Westport Inn by a man she was having an online relationship with,” Farrell said.

“On the night of the incident, the victim reported that Mathur was wearing a badge when he arrived to pick her up,” Farrell said, adding that both the suspect and the victim were interviewed, which culminated in court warrant for Mathur’s arrest.

Released after posting the $25,000 bond, Mathur is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 27

