Fairfield Woman Arrested on DUI Charge

Officers arrested a Fairfield woman on a charge of operating under the influence after she was observed driving erratically on Post Road East, police said.



Dorothy Moran: free on $500 bond. Westport Police photo Dorothy Moran: free on $500 bond.

On May 23 at about 11 a.m., Dorothy Moran, 66, was seen driving in an erratic manner and later was involved in a parking lot accident at 991 Post Road East, said Lt. David Farrell.

“Moran was slurring her words and could not follow the officer’s instructions,” he said. When she was unable to safely exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test, she was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for her hospital medical records, which showed her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, Farrell said. An arrest warrant was issued, and she turned herself in on Wednesday. She was freed on a $500 cash bond for a Norwalk Court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 4.