Fairfield Woman Arrested on DUI Charge

Saturday, September 23, 2017
Officers arrested a Fairfield woman on a charge of operating under the influence after she was observed driving erratically on Post Road East, police said.
On May 23 at about 11 a.m., Dorothy Moran, 66, was seen driving in an erratic manner and later was involved in a parking lot accident at 991 Post Road East, said Lt. David Farrell.
“Moran was slurring her words and could not follow the officer’s instructions,” he said. When she was unable to safely exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test, she was transported to Norwalk Hospital.
Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for her hospital medical records, which showed her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, Farrell said. An arrest warrant was issued, and she turned herself in on Wednesday. She was freed on a $500 cash bond for a Norwalk Court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Posted 09/23/17 at 11:35 AM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Checking the Load
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East