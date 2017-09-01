‘Fairfield County Five’ Aims to Recruit New Businesses, Residents

Westport is now a member of “The Fairfield County Five,” a five-municipality cooperative designed to promote the area’s commercial and residential appeal, First Selectman Jim Marpe announced.

The economic development group comprises Stamford, Greenwich, Norwalk, Fairfield and Westport. Among its aims, Marpe said, are business outreach sessions to highlight real estate opportunities within the area; hosting tours[ and educating outsiders about the business and residential environment within the five localities.

According to Marpe, a primary goal is to attract service, marketing and emerging technology businesses to the area.

To that end, he and Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce (WWCC) are scheduled to attend in the group’s first business recruitment showcase in New York City on Nov. 2.

“This event will provide Westport with a seat at the table and enable us to attract businesses and residents to this area in a personal, face-to-face setting,” said Marpe.

“We will highlight the benefits of our special community as a place where appropriately sized businesses can find highly educated and motivated employees, and where business owners and employees alike will want to set down roots and reside.”

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Catherine Smith, state economic development commissioner, are scheduled to speak at the event.

There will be a brief presentation about the five communities’ business and residential attributes, including cost, talent, innovation, transportation, and quality of life, Marpe said.

There will also be testimonies from businesses and small start-ups who can speak to the attendees about their experiences with Fairfield County, he added.

“Westport is the ideal location for smaller companies to locate to and have their employees and other companies’ employees live and enjoy all that we have to offer,” said Mandell.

According to Marpe, a number of local commercial property owners and commercial brokerage representatives have indicated interest in participating in both the November meeting and the subsequent tours of Westport.

He also said the town is seeking additional commercial property owners and brokerage firms who may be interested in participating.

“I encourage interested parties to step forward and express their interest in working with my office and the Chamber of Commerce to develop a residential and business recruitment strategy for the Town of Westport,” Marpe said.

“By forming partnerships with and strengthening communication between our municipal neighbors, the five cities/towns are poised to collaborate on promotional activities and to apply for regional economic development grants.

“This effort will be an important step in keeping Westport and Lower Fairfield County competitive in the commercial marketplace,” he added.