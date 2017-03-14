Fairfield Accident Shuts Down I-95 Northbound

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
An accident early today on I-95 northbound in Fairfield at Exit 19 involved nine vehicles and three tractor-trailers and shut down the roadway. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a car that was wedged under a tractor-trailer. That driver and the second of a tractor-trailer were sent to Bridgeport Hospital. Traffic, which was light, exited at Exit 19 and 18 in Westport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Fairfield Fire Department photo
Posted 03/14/17 at 04:11 AM
