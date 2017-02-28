Failure to Stop Leads to Drug Bust

Officers arrested a Bridgeport man on drug charges at 2 a.m. today after he was observed driving very slowly on Main Street and not stopping at a light, police said.



Chad Davis: held on $15,000 bond. Westport Police photo : held on $15,000 bond.

According to Lt. David Farrell, Officer Rachel Baron spied Chad Davis, 21, not only traveling slowly in his blue sedan, but failing to come to a complete stop at a red blinking light at the intersection of Main Street and Avery Place.

“The suspect vehicle then made several turns in the area, which was suspicious as it did not appear to be traveling to a specific location,” Farrell said.

When the vehicle was stopped on Post Road East, Davis was identified by his Connecticut learner’s permit and an Oregon license, Farrell said. The officer also spotted a baggie containing a leafy green substance in the door, he added.

“The vehicle was subsequently searched, and Officer Baron located a large bag of leafy green substance believed to be marijuana in the trunk,” Farrell said.



Cash and items seized during the car stop. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Police photo

Cash and items seized during the car stop. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Also located in the vehicle were three folds of a wax paper containing a brown powder believed to be heroin, a small rock like substance and an envelope containing $7,500 in cash.

Davis was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters, Farrell said. He added hat the green leafy substance weighing 250 grams tested positive for marijuana, the rock like substance proved to be two grams of the drug called Ecstasy and the folds contained heroin.

Charged with possession and possession with the intent to sell, Davis was held in lieu of a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, March 9.

Farrell added that Davis was also given an infraction for failure to obey a traffic signal.