Faces in the Crowd

Sunday, June 04, 2017

Among about 60 persons taking part in a rally tonight supporting the Paris Climate Accord and against the U.S. pullout were Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (6th r) and Selectman Avi Kaner (3rd r). State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg also participated. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

