F-15s Over Westport Going to U.S. Open

Sunday, September 10, 2017
Five F-15 E Strike Eagle jets seen over Westport and other parts of Fairfield County today were preparing to fly over the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York.
The New York Police Department said the jets would be flying over the Hudson River, passing Liberty Island and the USS Intrepid en route to the tennis stadium area.
The jets set off a flurry of questions and speculation on social media that they might be part of today’s 9/11 CT United Ride through 11 Fairfield County communities.
The jets have been flying over the tennis tournament since at least 2008. They are from the 334th Fighter Squadron based at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina and began and ended the flyover at Newark Airport.
