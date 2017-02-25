Ezequiel F. Barrero, 89

Ezequiel F. Barrero, a former Westport resident, did Feb. 18 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. He was 89.



Ezequiel F. Barrero: physician. Contributed photo physician.

Born in La Coruna, Spain on Aug. 16, 1927, he finished medical school in Santiago de Compostela, Spain and began his medical career as a ship’s doctor in the Spanish Merchant Marines before relocating to Fairfield County.

A retired physician, he had a private practice of internal medicine with privileges at Bridgeport Hospital and was truly dedicated to the care of his patients.

Chich and Judi raised their family in Trumbull and Westport, moving to Stratford and Hilton Head, South Carolina after their retirement. He traveled the world with his wife and children, and was especially fond of Hong Kong and Dublin.

He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends while playing tennis, golfing, or sailing. Cooking delicious Spanish cuisine to share and reading good mystery novels were also among his simple life pleasures.

He was a member of Black Rock Yacht Club, the Patterson Country Club, and Fayerweather Yacht Club, where many of his longtime family friendships were made.

He is survived by his children, Robert F. McLean and Heather McLean of Owings Mills, Maryland; Monika Barrero Quinlan and Christopher P. Quinlan of Hong Kong and Naples, Florida; his grandchildren, Aisling E. Quinlan and Teagan F. Quinlan; sister-in-law, Mary McLean Boully, of Hilton Head, South Carolina.; brother-in-law, Malcolm Wallace McLean, of New York, New York; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to his wife, Judi, he was predeceased by his parents, Ezequiel Fernandez DaPena and Dolores Munoz Barrero, both of La Coruna, Spain.

A private mass of remembrance was celebrated on Friday, Feb.24 in Our Lady of Grace Church with The Rev. Charles Allen, as the officiant.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to: The Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610 (http://www.Foundation.BridgeportHospital.org).

To sign his online guest register, visit http://www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.