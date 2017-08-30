Extensive Damage in Post Road East Crash

Wednesday, August 30, 2017
There was extensive damage to three cars involved in a rear-ender crash today in front of Starbucks, 1000 Post Road East. Westport EMS transported one person to Norwalk Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 08/30/17 at 02:40 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Three-Car Crash Sends One to Hospital
Previous entry: Maureen W. Zlatkin, 57
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East