Explaining the Historic Homes Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program

Saturday, May 20, 2017
The Westport Historical Society (WHS) today hosted a workshop on the Historic Homes Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program, which is designed to encourage new homeownership and to assist existing homeowners in maintaining or rehabilitating their property. Pictured are Alyssa Lozupone of the Connecticut State Historic Preservation Office, who explained the application process and examples of rehabilitation work, and Ed Gerber, past WHS president, who lives in a 1764-built home on Cross Highway. For more information on the program, click HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
