Everyone Gets a Certificate

Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Jamie Viesselman, Kings Highway Elementary physical education teacher, today hands out certificates to students who participated in International Walk to School Day. The event began with students, parents teachers, and staff walking from the Westport Board of Education Technology Center on Riverside Avenue, arriving at the school before the start of classes. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
