Evelyn T. Locke, 90

Evelyn Tower Locke of Fairfield, a former employee of the Westport school system, died Sept. 17 from complications of Parkinson’s disease, which she battled courageously for a number of years. She was 90.



Evelyn Locke: worked at Staples High School. Contributed photo : worked at Staples High School.

She was born in Bridgeport, the third child, and only daughter, of Jeanette and Bernard Tower.

She graduated from Bassick High School and received her BA degree from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, where she majored in general science. She was selected as a member of “Box and Candle,” the honorary society of the Dramatics association. She was also awarded two master’s degrees from the University of Bridgeport.

She was a school psychologist from the early 1970s until 1991, when she retired. The majority of her professional career was devoted to advising students at Staples High School in Westport. At Staples, she developed an innovative learning strategies program to help nontraditional learners.

She was a skilled golfer. Her golfing achievements included scoring two holes-in-one. She was a lifelong scholar who enjoyed traveling and reading.

She is survived by her four children, Paul, Jessica Richer, Andra Jamieson and Fred; their spouses, Elizabeth, Alan, Greg and Michele; and eight grandchildren, Rachel, Isaac, Bryan, Elijah, Jacob, Alexandra, Megan and Emily. Her husband, Dr. Edwin A. Locke predeceased her. They were married for 62 years. Her brothers, Arnold Tower, Harvey Tower and Ben Feld, and her parents, also predeceased her.

Services will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, with interment following at B’nai Israel Cemetery on Kings Highway, Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Russell Sage College, 65 First Street, Troy, NY 12180, in Memory of Evelyn Tower Locke ‘49.