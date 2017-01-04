Eugenio Mercuri, 57

Eugenio “Gino” Mercuri of Norwalk, former owner of Andiamo’s Deli in Westport, died Jan. 1 in Norwalk Hospital. He was 57.



Eugenio Mercuri: Wesport deli owner. Contributed photo Wesport deli owner.

He was born Feb. 21, 1959 in Nicastro, Italy, the son of Giuseppe Mercuri of Norwalk.

He graduated from Norwalk High School in 1977 and went on to become a licensed hairdresser and for many years was the co-owner of Tony & Gino’s Hair Salon in New Canaan. He later pursued his passion for the culinary industry and went on to become owner of Andiamo’s Deli, 177 Post Road West, in Westport.

He had many passions; however his greatest enjoyment was his family, especially his granddaughter Mia. This past summer he fulfilled his dream of taking Mia to Disney World. He also enjoyed the company of his many friends.

He lived life to the fullest travelling, sports, and motorcycling. He was a great cook and pizza maker he made some of the best homemade wine, sopressata and limoncello, loved by all.

He will be remembered for his empathy, his compassion, and desire to help others. He was always willing to help someone in need. The family asks that he be remembered as he lived and not as he died.

He was predeceased by his mother, Giuseppina Mastroianni Mercuri. Survivors, in addition to his father, include his beloved three sons, Giuseppe “Joey”, Vincent “Vinnie”, and Marcello Mercuri; a sister Concetta and her husband Franco Cerra, a twin brother Vincenzo and his wife Caterina Mercuri, a granddaughter Mia Isabella Mercuri, his former wife, Caterina Butera Mercuri, and four nephews, all of Norwalk. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins in Norwalk, Italy and Australia.

The family will welcome relatives and friends on Friday, Jan. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Norwalk’s Hoyt-Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 East Wall St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Church. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Norwalk where he will be laid to rest alongside his mother.