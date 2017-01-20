Estelle Reitano, 92

Estelle “Stascia” Reitano of Westport died Jan. 12 at Maplewood Senior Living in Norwalk. She was 92.



Estelle Reitano: nurse. Contributed photo nurse.

She was born in Haydenville, Massachusetts, grew up in Glen Cove, New York, and moved to Bridgeport in her early teens.

She was a graduate of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, and became a registered nurse after graduating from Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing -– a lifelong vocation and core part of her identity.

She served in the Army Cadet Corps during World War II and spent many years as a school and public health nurse in Westport, along with acting as an enthusiastic Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts. During the school year break, she spent many summers as the camp nurse at Camp Kennebec in Maine.

In 1990, at 66 years old, she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in microbiology from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

This degree, added to her nursing skills, increased the scope and breadth of her paid and volunteer work in home health, tutoring in career skills at Caroline House in Bridgeport, working with the intergenerational group at the Norwalk YMCA, counseling oncology patients and family at Norwalk Hospital, and providing counseling services for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

As a woman of faith, she acted as a Eucharistic Minister at Assumption Church. She was a crafter and artist who loved to create watercolors, which led her to study art and to volunteer in art therapy with cancer patients.

She held her opinions and emotions with conviction, delivered with sass, and was not apologetic. Her identity as a nurse was with her always.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Reitano, of Westport. She is survived by five children: Francesca Reitano (Mark Hunerlach), Diane Heck (Andrew), Maria Turchi (Mario), Vici Reitano, and Ted Reitano (Cindy). She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Natalie Turchi, Alex Turchi, Taylor Reitano and Austin Reitano, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of her life as a character, caregiver, life partner to Joe, unconventional mom, and caring grandmother on March 25. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m, at Assumption Church in Westport followed by lunch for family and friends. If you would like to be included in her party, please email us no later than Feb.11 at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

In lieu of flowers, donations to Caroline House in Bridgeport in her memory would be appreciated: http://www.thecarolinehouse.org/giving-options/.