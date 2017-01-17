Ernest I. Arnow, 92

Ernest “Ernie” I. Arnow of Westport, a World War II veteran, longtime Norwalk dentist, and former member of Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM), died Jan. 15 at home. He was 92.



Ernie Arnow: dentist, WWII vet. Contributed photo : dentist, WWII vet.

The husband of Elaine Walkoff Arnow was born, July 6, 1924 in Bronx, N.Y., the son of Samuel and Sadie Arnow.

He attended the Bronx High School of Science and then served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Medical Corps in the Pacific. He proudly participated in Westport Memorial Day parades over the years.

He attended New York University (NYU) undergraduate school and NYU Dental School. He practiced dentistry in Norwalk for more than 50 years.

He was president of many organizations, including Fairfield County Children’s Dental Study Group, Southern New England Dental Practice Administration, Friends of University of Connecticut School of Dentistry, and Norwalk Dental Society.

He lectured at many domestic and international dental societies, and in 1995 became a member of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, an honorary international dental organization.

He earned a Master’s in clinical nutrition in 1980 from the University of Bridgeport. He served on the Westport RTM from 1973 to 1977, and as president of B’nai B’rith and the Norwalk Lions Club.

He was an avid tennis and bridge player, and a member of the Y’s Men of Westport. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels at the Westport Center for Senior Activities.



Ernie Arnow riding in the 2015 Westport Memorial Day parade. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

He was a devoted husband and father to his five children. He was quick witted and had a dry sense of humor. He arranged annual family reunions to foster closeness and family bonding between siblings and cousins to bridge the family’s geographical distances.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, with whom he enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage. She is an elected official in Westport, serving on the Board of Assessment Appeals since 2005, a violinist in the Norwalk Symphony, and an active real estate agent.

He is also survived by daughter Sherry (Jeff) of Shavertown, Pennsylvania, Hilary of Westport, son Jonathan (Linda) of Lexington, Massachusetts, son David (Debbie) of Austin, Texas, daughter Meredith (John) of Asheville, North Carolina. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Muchnick (Paul) of Norwalk, and 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Beth El Cemetery, with full military honors, at 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, New Jersey Block 10 Section 2. Shiva will be observed Wednesday, at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additional visiting hours will be Thursday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 5 Aspetuck Lane, Westport.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Temple Israel of Westport, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT 06880, or the Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Ave., Westport, CT 06880.