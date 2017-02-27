Ernest C. Trefz, 84

Noted businessman and philanthropist Ernest C. Trefz of Trumbull died Feb. 25. He was 84.



He was co-owner of Bridgeport-based Trefz Corp. with his brother, Christian, a Westport resident. The company owns McDonald’s franchises throughout the area as well as commercial property in Westport and elsewhere.

The husband of Joan Frisk Trefz was born in New Haven on Dec. 19, 1932, son of the late Christian and Katherine Pfister Trefz. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Brothers Ernie and Christian opened their first restaurant in Waterbury in 1964 after noticing how much hamburger meat was being sent from Bridgeport-based Roessler Packing Co., where they worked as general managers, to Connecticut’s first McDonald’s restaurant in Hamden.

“We were prepared to do a really big business given what the one in Hamden was doing,” said Ernie Trefz, who spent $1,500 on advertising and a grand opening, to make only $272 on the first day.

“It took us a while to build that one up.”

Undaunted, the brothers opened a second location a few years later in Danbury.

Today the company oversees almost 2,000 employees operating 16 McDonald’s in Fairfield County and another 27 in New Haven County, New York’s Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties and New York City.

In addition, Trefz owns commercial property throughout the area, including 830 Post Road East and 489 Post Road East in Westport.

Ernie was a member of the University of Bridgeport board of trustees for over 30 years. He was very proud to always give back to the community and the university, where there is a School of Business named after him.

He supported many foundations and charities throughout his career.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling the world. But above all of his accomplishments and roles in life, none was greater than that of husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

His greatest moments were found in the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always put his responsibilities first, taught his family the value of a strong work ethic and hard work and put a special emphasis on the value of a good education and having honest respect for and appreciation of other people.

In addition to his wife of 59 years, Joan, survivors include three children, Linda Trefz, Chris Trefz and his wife Trish and Paul Trefz and his fiancé Susana Silva; eight grandchildren, Theresa, Alex, Kevin, Christian Jr., Kendal, Josie, Gretchen and Wyatt; three great-grandchildren, Cal, Leila and Scarlet; a brother, Christian J. Trefz and his wife Eva of Westport, and a niece and nephew, Tara Locke and Jimmy Trefz.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. directly in Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave, Trumbull. Interment with military honors will follow in the Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House of New Haven, 501 George St., New Haven, CT 06511, or The Ronald McDonald House of Greater Hudson Valley, 80 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY 10595