Entertaining at Super Bowl Tailgate Party

Sunday, February 05, 2017
The Staples High School cheerleaders were on hand to entertain today at the Super Bowl tailgate party at the Westport Center for Senior Activities. Guests dined on hot dogs and fixings as well as cake at the afternoon pre-game event, now in its 11th year. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/05/17 at 05:09 PM
