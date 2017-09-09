Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, September 08, 2017

Enjoying Shorefest Dinner

The Rev. Alison Patton, pastor at Westport’s Saugatuck Congregational Church, and husband Craig were among those enjoying lobsters tonight at the Shorefest Dinner at Sherwood Island State Park. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Sherwood Island State Park. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Eileen Lavigne Flug for WestportNow.com

