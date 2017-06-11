Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Enjoying Hidden Garden Tour

WestportNow.com Image
Guests on the Westport Historical Society 26th annual Hidden Garden Tour today enjoy a garden on Meadowbrook Lane in Westport. It is one of six gardens on the tour in Westport, Southport and Easton. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 06/11/17 at 01:49 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy