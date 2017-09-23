Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, September 23, 2017

Enjoying Harvest Fest Dinner

Wakeman Town Farm - Enjoying Harvest Fest Dinner
The summer-like weather was perfect for tonight’s seventh Wakeman Town Farm Harvest Fest Dinner. Guests enjoyed food cooked by local chefs as they raised funds for the town-owned farm with a silent and live auction. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

