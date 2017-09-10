Enjoying a ‘Religion Formation’

Sunday, September 10, 2017
Youngsters enjoy a “bubble slide” today at the Saint Luke Parish annual picnic. According to Sunday school teacher, Stephanie Mergenthaler, the event coincides with the first day of Sunday school and brings families together. She said, “We call it a religion formation.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/10/17 at 01:47 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Sunday Slide
Previous entry: Westporters Salute 9/11 CT United Ride
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East