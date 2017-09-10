Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, September 10, 2017

Enjoying a ‘Religion Formation’

Youngsters enjoy a “bubble slide” today at the Saint Luke Parish annual picnic. According to Sunday school teacher, Stephanie Mergenthaler, the event coincides with the first day of Sunday school and brings families together. She said, “We call it a religion formation.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

