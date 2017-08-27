End of Levitt Season But Not of Performances



Beau Bolero, a Steely Dan tribute band, closed out the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Perfroming Arts 44th season tonight. But it’s not the end of performances there. The Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival occupies the space next weekend, Sept. 2 and 3. And on Friday, Sept. 8 there’s a tribute to Westport EMS with the DNR band, and on Sunday, Sept. 10, ADL presents “Voices: A Concert for Unity” featuring Plain White T’s and Paul Shaffer. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

