Encouraging Women to Run for Public Office



More than 100 persons tonight attended a fundraiser for Emerge America CT, which seeks to encourage more Democratic women to run for public office at all levels. The event took place at the home of Darcy Hicks (r), pictured with (l-r) Lisa Bowman, Lauren Soloff, and Nita Prasad. All were organizers of a March 26 march in Westport to “defend Democracy” and Sunday’s candlelight vigil for climate protection on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Tyler Hicks for WestportNow.com

