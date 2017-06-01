Emergency Preparedness Tips as Hurricane Season Begins

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state and local emergency management officials reminded Connecticut residents that today is the first day of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.



The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring from mid-August to mid-October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Atlantic hurricane season forecast for 2017 is predicting an above average season with 11 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 2 to 4 major hurricanes.

“One single hurricane or tropical storm can have a lasting impact,” Malloy said.

“We urge all residents to take three simple preparedness steps: get a kit, make a plan, and stay informed. These three steps will help to ready everyone for any weather emergency you may encounter.”



The following list offers preparedness tips for residents:



Recommended Items to Include in a Basic Emergency Supply Kit



• One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

• At least a three-day supply of nonperishable food

• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• First aid kit

• A whistle to signal for help

• Garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

• Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

• A manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

• Local maps

• Cellphone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

• Food and litter requirements for any pets

• Medicine or any special need items, including diapers for infants



Family Emergency Plan



• Identify an out-of- town contact. It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.

• Be sure every member of your family knows the phone number and has a cell phone, coins, or a prepaid phone card to call the emergency contact. If you have a cell phone, program that person(s) as “ICE” (In Case of Emergency) in your phone. If you are in an accident, emergency personnel will often check your ICE listings in order to get a hold of someone you know. Make sure to tell your family and friends that you’ve listed them as emergency contacts.

• Teach family members how to use text messaging. Text messages can often get around network disruptions when a phone call might not be able to get through, and it uses less battery life. Plan ahead and preset a family group text conversation in your phones.

• Subscribe to alert services. Go to http://www.ct.gov/ctalert to register for emergency alerts and for the Town of Westport Emergency Notifications.

• Visit Westport’s Emergency Information for further helpful information, contact information and useful links. Also, please visit the National Weather Service 2017 Hurricane Center.

Protecting Your Possessions



• It is important to review your insurance policies yearly and especially before the start of hurricane season.

• Review your policy with an agent, or contact the Connecticut Insurance Department to understand what is covered and what your coverage limits are to ensure you are receiving adequate protection.

• Keep your policies and insurance contact information in a safe place.

• Make an inventory of your possessions should your property be damaged and you have to make a claim.



Connecticut residents are also encouraged to download the state’s emergency preparedness app for smartphone and tablet devices. The app is available free of charge and can be downloaded in the Apple iTunes store and the Google Play store by searching “CT Prepares.”