Ellen C. Nims, 76, of Keene, New Hampshire, a former resident of Westport, died Jan. 24 after a brief period of declining health. She was 76.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1940 in New York City, the daughter of the late Catherine (Ollis) and Ralph Nims. She was educated in Westport and graduated from Staples High School class of 1958.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Connecticut College in 1962 and her Master’s of education from the University of California, Berkeley.
On Jan. 10, 1987 she exchanged vows with Kenneth Meyers. They were married in a simple service in Reno, Nevada. He died on April 27, 1991 after four years of marriage.
She was the principal at Grace Patterson Elementary School in Vallejo, California before retiring in 2001. Prior, she had worked as a teacher at Cooper Elementary School and Weiderman Elementary School in Vallejo.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing games and Sudoku. She was a lover of pets, music and going to concerts. Ellen enjoyed her time being a mentor to her staff and new teachers. She was a longtime fan of the Oakland A’s.
She is survived by her brother, David O. Nims and his wife Carmelina of Keene; her niece and nephew, Allison Nims Lisbon and her husband Scott of Weston, and Timothy Nims and his wife Heather of Fairfield; six great nieces and nephews, Dylan, Tyler, Justin, Lyla, Liam and Ryan, in addition to cousins, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Ellen’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will take place in the spring in the family lot at West Cemetery in Keene.
Donations can be made in memory of Ellen C. Nims to: Animal Rescue Foundation, 2890 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek, CA. 94598.
