Elizabeth S. Hoffman, 84

Elizabeth “Betty” Stone Hoffman of Statesville, North Carolina, a former Westport resident, died May 6. She was 84.



Betty Hoffman: early years in Westport. Contributed photo Betty Hoffman: early years in Westport.

She was born Oct. 18, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri. She spent much of her early years as a young girl and teenager in Southern California and Westport.

Her father, Hamilton Stone was a pioneer in the frozen food industry and a business partner with Hollywood legend, Bing Crosby. After World War II, the two teamed together to market Minute Maid Orange Juice to the west coast, Florida, and throughout the United States.

Betty was the first ever Little Miss Minute Maid. During that period of her life she met many celebrities and performers including Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Powell, Rita Hayworth, and Bob Hope.

In the early 1950s, she and her sister were the headliners on the spectacular Minute Maid parade float in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

In 1967, she moved to North Carolina and soon discovered the challenges of being a single parent and raising four children.

She was a longtime member of the Anglican Orthodox Church and later joined the staff at the church international offices in Statesville, first as a secretary and then as an administrative assistant to the Presiding Bishop.

She held that position and continued to work until shortly before her death.

During her 50 years of dedicated service to her religion, she made countless trips to visit churches and members across the United States. She took part in more than a dozen mission trips abroad to Anglican Orthodox Church congregations in the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Kenya, Haiti, England, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hamilton and Elizabeth Stone, sister, Jo Anne Tinker, and niece Beth Mammano. She is survived by four children, Chris (Linda) Hoffman of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Cheryl Kniffen (Jim) of Statesville, Cinder (Dave) Carroll of Statesville, and Craig Hoffman of Louisville, Kentucky.

She is also survived by a half-sister, Eve Stone, two grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Hoffman, and Elizabeth “Lily” Paige Hoffman, and one great-grandchild, Maddox Michael Hoffman, as well as her nieces Marguerite Vulfs, Kathryn Grant, and a nephew, Jonathan Tinker.

Visitation is set for Friday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peters Anglican Orthodox Church, 2228 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville. A celebration of her life will be held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Graveside services for her immediate family will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in her name to either the Foreign Mission Program or Youth Ministries c/o of the Anglican Orthodox Church, PO Box 128 Statesville, NC 28677.