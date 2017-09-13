Elizabeth Galt, 65

Elizabeth Anne Galt of Greenwich, a former Westport resident, died Sept. 10 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was 65.



Elizabeth Galt: former Westporter. Contributed photo former Westporter.

She and her brothers were raised in Westport by their mother, Alfreda Sill Galt, after the death of their father, William E. Galt, when Elizabeth was two years old.

Alfreda was an abiding influence in her life, and their close relationship was a great source of inspiration for them both. Elizabeth attended the Barlow School, and graduated from Bennington College with a Bachelor’s Degree in liberal arts and sciences/liberal studies.

She was a longtime resident of Greenwich and actively served her community as a member of the board of directors of Greenwich Hospital for the last 19 years. She participated in and chaired many of its major fundraising efforts, and also served on the hospital’s institutional review board.

She was a member of the Representative Town Meeting from 1998 to 2009. She was a director of the Greenwich YWCA, YMCA, and she received the Spirit of Greenwich Award in 2010.

Beyond her community, she was a managing director of Golden Seeds, a venture capital company specializing in companies run by women, and the president of the board of directors of City Harvest, an organization working to alleviate urban poverty.

She received the 1000 Points of Light Award in 2000. These were just a portion of the organizations and institutions that have benefited from her energy and skill.

She had a keen interest in the arts and a particular passion for photography, which she pursued with customary tenacity in her younger days.

Her curiosity, enthusiasm, and can-do attitude led her to explore and master a huge range of pursuits: whether taking pictures, skiing, playing tennis, sailing, skydiving, figure skating, dancing, reciting poetry, or entertaining friends and family, she did it all very, very well.

This impressive roster was, of course, always secondary to being Catherine’s mom, her most cherished activity of all.

In 2016, at the age of 64, Elizabeth received a Master of Science degree in bioethics from Columbia University in New York City after two years of relentless study and determination. Her family and friends are very proud of her thoughtful academic contributions and her 4.0 GPA.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Hirsch Hoolehan, and husband, Christopher Hoolehan of Boston; her dear companion of many years, Peter Chetcuti of Greenville, South Carolina, and his children Daniella Jones and Myles Chetcuti; her brothers, George Galt and his wife Jody of Boulder Creek, California, and Jack Galt and his wife Debra Jones of Charlotte, Vermont; her nieces, Johanna Galt of Washington, D.C., Shyela Woodsorrel of Eugene, Oregon, Sanje Woodsorrel of Los Angeles, California, and Alicia Brown of Capitola, California and her husband Ryan; her nephews, Bodhi Galt and his wife Elizabeth, of Ben Lomond, California, and Ben Robbins of Boulder Creek, California; as well as her grand-nephew David Galt, and grand-nieces Nicole, Isabella, and Sophia Brow, and many friends.

Eliza inspired so many who loved her generosity of spirit, quick wit, infectious energy, incisive intellect, caring nature, and penchant for having fun. Her natural beauty and grace are unforgettable. Her accomplishments are remarkable. Her legacy is a world bettered by her presence. She will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Round Hill Community Church, 395 Round Hill Road, Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth’s name to Dress for Success-Mid Fairfield County, https://midfairfieldcounty.dressforsuccess.org/. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit http://www.shaughnesseybanks.com.