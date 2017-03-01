Elizabeth B. Kenyon, 91

Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Elizabeth Beck Kenyon, a former Westport Library employee, died Feb. 24 in Trumbull. She was 91.
The wife of Hugo George Kenyon was born in Washington D.C. She was a longtime resident of Fairfield and Southport.
She was a graduate of Wellesley College, class of 1943, had been past regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was predeceased by a third son Christopher whose wife Patricia remains close to the family. Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Hugo and Gregory; five grandchildren, Lucas, Michael, Sean. McKayla, and Morgan; and two great-grandchildren Dawson and Joclynn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport.
The family request no flowers. Donations may be made in her name to: Saint Matthias Anglican Church, Mystic, CT.
Posted 03/01/17 at 11:07 AM
Comments
