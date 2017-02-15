Elfriede S. Lafferty, 73

Elfriede S. Lafferty of Westport died Feb. 8 at Norwalk Hospital. She was 73.

The wife of the late John F. Lafferty was born June 16, 1943 in Buszkowo, Poland and was the daughter of Ludwig and Natalie (Wahl) Schulz.

A Westport resident for 35 years, she was a member of Assumption Church and the Westport Woman’s Club.

She is survived by one daughter, Monica L. Lafferty-Waupotitsch and her husband Robert Waupotitsch of Fairfield, one brother, Gustav Schilz of Edmonton, Canada, three sisters, Martha Kent of Phoenix, Arizona, Paulina Kauss and Lydia Grindi both of Edmonton, Canada. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Adolf Schulz, two sisters, Wanda Young and Johanna Miess.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m., meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., for a Mass of Christian Burial.

Condolences for the family may be left online at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.

Contributions in memory of Elfriede in lieu of flowers may be made to the American ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037.