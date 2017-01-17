Eleanor Shull, 91

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Eleanor (Bickie) Shull of Westport died Jan. 11. She was 91.
A Westport resident for 60 years, she was born in Montclair, New Jersey, the daughter of Harriet Parsons and Ralph M. Watt.
She graduated from Smith College where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa in her junior year, and also to Sigma Xi, a national honorary scientific society.
She had been an illustrator for children’s magazines, advertising manager/art director, copy editor, and most recently a painter.
Her work has been exhibited in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey. She was a member of the Junior League of Southern Fairfield County, the Westport Arts Center, and the Rowayton Arts Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Barclay Shull, in 1999. Survivors include her sisters Josephine Clark and Katherine Cangelosi, as well as her son, Tad Shull, daughter, Sally Judd, son-in-law, George Judd, and her grandchildren: Susanna Shull, Erica Judd, Perrin Judd, and Laura Judd.
The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at Greens Farms Congregational Church with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rowayton Arts Center at http://www.rowaytonarts.org.
Posted 01/17/17 at 05:21 PM
Comments
Next entry: Granola Bar Expanding to Stamford, Rye, N.Y.
Previous entry: Purple Plow Raises Awareness of Pancreatic Cancer
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy