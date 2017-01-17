Eleanor Shull, 91

Eleanor (Bickie) Shull of Westport died Jan. 11. She was 91.



Eleanor Shull: illustrator, painter. Contributed photo : illustrator, painter.

A Westport resident for 60 years, she was born in Montclair, New Jersey, the daughter of Harriet Parsons and Ralph M. Watt.

She graduated from Smith College where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa in her junior year, and also to Sigma Xi, a national honorary scientific society.

She had been an illustrator for children’s magazines, advertising manager/art director, copy editor, and most recently a painter.

Her work has been exhibited in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey. She was a member of the Junior League of Southern Fairfield County, the Westport Arts Center, and the Rowayton Arts Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Barclay Shull, in 1999. Survivors include her sisters Josephine Clark and Katherine Cangelosi, as well as her son, Tad Shull, daughter, Sally Judd, son-in-law, George Judd, and her grandchildren: Susanna Shull, Erica Judd, Perrin Judd, and Laura Judd.

The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at Greens Farms Congregational Church with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rowayton Arts Center at http://www.rowaytonarts.org.