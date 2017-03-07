Edward J. Flynn

Edward J. ” Fast Eddie” Flynn of Fort Myers, Florida, died Feb. 28.

He was raised in Yonkers, New York and after his graduation from Adams State College in Alamosa, Coloradio, he moved to Brookfield, Connecticut where he played semipro football for the Bridgeport Jets.

From there, he worked for Fairfield Lumber and Supply Co., transitioned to a superintendent for the company building condominiums in Beacon Falls and eventually formed his own company, Ed Flynn Builders Inc. He was a builder and remodeling contractor in Westport for 35 years before moving to Fort Myers.

He was not only a master of his trade, but had a never-ending passion and love for what he did. In addition, he was an avid golfer who played for 30 years out of the Patterson Club and H. Smith Richardson Golf Course in Fairfield, and subsequently played out of The Forest Country Club in Fort Myers.

He is survived by his wife Janice; son Ian and daughter-in-law Kate; his son Sean and daughter-in-law Sierra; his son Patrick and his grandchildren Erica, Erin and Patrick Jr. In addition, his sister Carol and his two nephews Frank and Kevin Ryan and their families and numerous cousins remain.

A Celebration of His Life will take place Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at The Forest Country Club, 6100 Club Boulevard., Fort Myers, with refreshments to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Your check and instructions should be sent to: Development Office, Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.