Edward B. Gill, 91

Edward B. Gill of Westport died Jan.15 at home. He was 91.



Edward Gill. World War II vet.. Contributed photo World War II vet..

Born in Rockville, Connecticut on May 25, 1925, he was the son of Andrew Stanley Gill and Bernice Sophia Gill (nee Baron).

A World War II veteran, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 242 Army Air Force Base Unit as lead navigator for the 730th Bomb Squadron in the 452nd Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force. He flew 17 missions from Deopham Green Airfield in England. After the war he served in the Air Reserve until 1961.

He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a B.S. from the College of Agriculture and received a Master’s in education from the University of Bridgeport.

After graduation, he taught at Trumbull High School in charge of the Vo-Ag Program from 1961 to 1990. From 1950 until 1989 he also worked for the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection as an assistant park ranger at Sherwood Island State Park.

When he was not working, he enjoyed the outdoors and beautifying his yard with plants and flowers. He also loved a good Carvel Ice Cream Cake (although there never were enough cherries).

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann, two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers.

Service arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the University of Connecticut Foundation, 2390 Alumni Drive Suite 3206, Storrs, CT 06269.