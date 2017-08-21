Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, August 21, 2017

Eclipse Birthday Party

WestportNow.com Image
Guests at a Compo Beach birthday celebration Sunday for Westporter Tom O’Connell posed in eclipse glasses. Explained wife Kathleen: “His birthday actually falls on eclipse Monday so I gave out eclipse glasses to our friends as favors. We asked someone to take the photo for us and lo and behold, it was Jim Marpe.” The Westport Astronomical Society, 182 Bayberry Lane, will host an eclipse viewing event beginning at 1:15 p.m. today. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jim Marpe for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/21/17 at 12:15 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy