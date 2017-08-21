Eclipse Birthday Party

Monday, August 21, 2017
Guests at a Compo Beach birthday celebration Sunday for Westporter Tom O’Connell posed in eclipse glasses. Explained wife Kathleen: “His birthday actually falls on eclipse Monday so I gave out eclipse glasses to our friends as favors. We asked someone to take the photo for us and lo and behold, it was Jim Marpe.” The Westport Astronomical Society, 182 Bayberry Lane, will host an eclipse viewing event beginning at 1:15 p.m. today. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jim Marpe for WestportNow.com
