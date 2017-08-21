Eclipse 2017: The Sun, the Moon and the People

By James Lomuscio

From 11 a.m. to about 3 p.m. today an estimated 1,000 persons came to the Westport Astronomical Society (WAS) and its Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Lane to watch the eclipse.



Gul Lesnick of Norwalk watches the partial eclipse today at the Rolnick Observatory on Westport’s Bayberry Lane. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Gul Lesnick of Norwalk watches the partial eclipse today at the Rolnick Observatory on Westport’s Bayberry Lane. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Many expected to see their world go dark, or at least 70 percent of it, as the 2017 solar eclipse was set to make history. The next one is not until April 2024.

Sections of the country in the eclipse’s “totality” zone, such as Oregon and Kansas City, saw darkness fall. But not this region.

“It’s possible it might get a little bit dark,” Alex Kukn, WAS treasurer, said diplomatically.

“But the sun is so bright,” he added, saying that the remaining 30 percent would cause daylight to endure.

In fact, it would be so bright, Kuhn said, that the naked eye would not be able to see the moon passing in front of the sun from right to left.

For that, watchers would need special cardboard and plastic NASA Solar Dynamic Observatory sunglasses. Each pair was deep dark and treated to shield out damaging rays.



Logan Penske, 8, of Westport strains to get a glimpse of the partial eclipse. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Logan Penske, 8, of Westport strains to get a glimpse of the partial eclipse. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

For those lucky enough to have a pair, the glasses seemed like a blindfold unless staring directly at the sun.

By 12:30 p.m., the NASA glasses were sold out before the crowd reached 150, frustrating those who had waited in line. Some headed back down the hill to Bayberry Lane, its sides lined with vehicles as were many of the side streets.

“We never expected a crowd like this,” said Mark Cooper, director of the Westport-Weston Health District as he directed traffic outside the District offices, which sit just below the observatory.

The many who remained, joined by hundreds who continued to assemble on the observatory field, took the day in stride and good humor. Some brought their own glasses purchased online, many happily sharing with strangers.

Others were creative, using cereal and other boxes with cut out-corners and pinholes on the opposite sides.

Through them they spied tiny spheres of light inside the darkened space, spheres that slowly seemed eaten away until what remained was a crescent sun.



The field at the Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Lane was jammed with eclipse enthusiasts. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The field at the Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Lane was jammed with eclipse enthusiasts. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

One man even donned a welder’s helmet to watch the event.

“You can see a big mouth taking a bite out of the sun,” said Spencer Tandy of Fairfield around 1:45 p.m. as he held a pair of NASA glasses to his eyes.

From 1:40 to 2 p.m., the moon, which at first looked like a small dark bite out of an orange, had moved closer to the center, giving the sun a Pac Man-like shape.

By 3 p.m., it appeared as a crescent, and by 4 p.m. the moon had moved all the way to the left, and an orange ball of a sun returned.

Throughout the afternoon, a line snaked to the Rolnick Observatory where children and adults had an astronomical ringside seat.

“We got to see it,” said Dan Dzoba, who had traveled all the way from his home in Ledyard to watch the eclipse with his grandchildren.

Others waited in line to catch glimpses via WAS and private telescopes set up on the observatory lawn sprinkled with blankets and beach chairs. The atmosphere was party-like.

“Check out my Eggo box,” Westporter Jennie Pickering said of one of her viewing contraptions made from boxes found in a pantry.

Her handiwork, however, could not compete with the NASA glasses someone offered her.

“It’s being eaten up; it’s so awesome,” she said.

Her two small boys did not seem as interested.

“They would rather be playing video games,” she said.

Phil Caputo of Norwalk had come with a viewing device made from a Crispers cereal box.

“I put them in a plastic bag,” he told his wife Leslie when she asked what he did with the cereal.

His back to the sun, Caputo held the box gingerly, turning it to and fro as if he were cracking a combination to a safe. Then, he too, was handed him a pair of NASA glasses.

“Oh yeah!” he exclaimed. “They’re better than mine.”

The event was also a rallying point for political leaders there to be seen, albeit outshined. Among them were First Selectman Jim Marpe, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg.

Steinberg had been among the first to arrive and spent the afternoon seated in the shade near the observatory. There, he caught glimpses of the moon’s passage through NASA glasses and chatted with visitors.

“This event is as much about human responses as it is about celestial movements,” Steinberg said. “So, I’m here to enjoy it with other people.

“It’s not about the sun and the moon,” he said. “It’s about the people.”