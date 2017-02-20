Earthplace Bloomer

Monday, February 20, 2017
The American Witch Hazel plant at Earthplace is in bloom in the butterfly garden. The plant, which is known widely for its medicinal/healing purposes, has a varied bloom time and is commonly the only plant flowering during the northeastern U,S, winter and early spring seasons. The warm temperatures also brought along local honey bees, which were active Sunday throughout the region. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/20/17 at 12:15 AM
