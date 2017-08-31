Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Early Welcome From Senior Girls

WestportNow.com Image
Staples High School senior girls were out early today to welcome fellow students on the first day of school. Pictured (l-r) Alexa Moro, Dara Kissel, Avery Mendillo, Meghan Johnson. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/31/17 at 07:10 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy